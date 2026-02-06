Margaret Hayne Sells 9,333 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $666,002.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,043,948 shares in the company, valued at $145,856,129.28. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $656,483.22.

On Thursday, January 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 8,750 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $612,762.50.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 2,890 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $202,444.50.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Margaret Hayne sold 1,814 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,980.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $664,229.61.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $657,603.18.

On Friday, January 16th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $655,176.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $666,189.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $693,908.55.

On Friday, January 9th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $763,626.06.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of URBN stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $84.35.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after buying an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,429,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 606,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 540,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

