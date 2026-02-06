Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $521,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,810 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 220.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

NYSE:TGT opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $137.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

