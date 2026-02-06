PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.23% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $195,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

