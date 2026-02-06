BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. CJS Securities upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

NYSE BV opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BrightView has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.10.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.91 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.90%.BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 142,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,129.96. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Cornog acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,200. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BrightView by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BrightView by 66.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 225.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q4/CY2025 sales and recent quarter revenue topped Street estimates, driven by modest year-over-year revenue growth — a primary reason investors are responding positively. BrightView's (NYSE:BV) Q4 CY2025 Sales Beat Estimates

Earnings call highlights and the investor presentation emphasized revenue growth and strategic initiatives that management says should support cash flow and profitability recovery — supporting the constructive reaction. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

JPMorgan raised its price target from $12 to $13 but kept an "underweight" rating — a small signal of modest upside without a change in conviction. This limits upside from analyst revisions. Benzinga report TickerReport

Company updated FY2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with the market (~$2.7B) but EPS guidance detail in reports was unclear — revenue alignment with consensus removes a major catalyst, leaving future upside dependent on margin/cash-flow execution. (Company guidance release and analyst coverage summarized in recent reports.)

Full earnings materials (call transcript and presentation) were posted for investors to review underlying trends, contract mix, and cost dynamics — useful for evaluating whether revenue beats will translate to sustainable earnings improvements. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Earnings per share for the quarter missed consensus (reported a small loss versus a modest expected profit), which highlights that margin recovery is not yet evident and could cap multiple expansion until profitability trends improve. Zacks analysis of Q1 metrics

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

