Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,317,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teradata were worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teradata by 76.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 142,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 89.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 95,777 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 22.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Teradata Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

