Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) vs. Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) Critical Analysis

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Bollinger Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 11.37% 15.19% 4.28% Bollinger Innovations -5,005.77% N/A -318.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.19 billion 0.46 $455.36 million $4.12 4.87 Bollinger Innovations $9.34 million 0.00 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Bollinger Innovations”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Innovations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Harley-Davidson and Bollinger Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 1 6 1 0 2.00 Bollinger Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus price target of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Harley-Davidson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Bollinger Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Bollinger Innovations on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Bollinger Innovations

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

