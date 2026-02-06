Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.8333.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GNL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.
NYSE GNL opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.65.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 48.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.15%.
Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.
Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.
