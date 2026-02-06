Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.8333.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Net Lease

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,115 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $15,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,238 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 69.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNL opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 48.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.15%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.