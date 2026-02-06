Reviewing Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI)

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trimedyne and QT Imaging”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A ($1.36) -21.24 QT Imaging $4.88 million 12.12 -$8.98 million ($2.54) -1.95

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trimedyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QT Imaging. Trimedyne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QT Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of QT Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trimedyne and QT Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 0.00 QT Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Trimedyne has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A QT Imaging -201.67% N/A -184.12%

Summary

QT Imaging beats Trimedyne on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

