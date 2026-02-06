Analyzing WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPP and Mastermind”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $18.84 billion 0.20 $692.62 million N/A N/A Mastermind $4.71 million 0.00 -$345,100.00 ($0.01) -0.05

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Mastermind N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

WPP has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WPP and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 2 4 1 0 1.86 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

WPP beats Mastermind on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

