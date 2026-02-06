Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

UPB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Upstream Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio Trading Down 11.5%

UPB opened at $26.00 on Friday. Upstream Bio has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,366.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upstream Bio will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstream Bio by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,439,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,806,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,533,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,650,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 867,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 577,473 shares during the period.

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio’s approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.