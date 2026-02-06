MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,034.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,723.90 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,077.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2,209.58.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the sale, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings cut MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,876.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.