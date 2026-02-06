Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.7037.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLN. UBS Group started coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Medline in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MDLN opened at $46.20 on Friday. Medline has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

In related news, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,806,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350,759.20. This trade represents a 55.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Mills acquired 2,586,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,586,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,999,974. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,278,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,544,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,707,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter worth $48,996,000.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

