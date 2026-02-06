Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.3333.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $215,339.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,708,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,225,520.68. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,214 shares of company stock worth $15,109,480. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Vicor by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 56.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

