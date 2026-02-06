Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Ventum Financial raised Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$4.48 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The stock has a market cap of C$370.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

