Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Head to Head Analysis

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -606.64% -232.69% -71.18% Beam Global -105.89% -61.03% -37.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Beam Global 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Workhorse Group and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Beam Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.77%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Beam Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $6.62 million 1.35 -$101.79 million ($85.96) -0.05 Beam Global $27.67 million 0.96 -$11.28 million ($1.91) -0.73

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beam Global beats Workhorse Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.