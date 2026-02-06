Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEINY. UBS Group upgraded Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Heineken from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Heineken to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heineken

Heineken Stock Up 0.4%

About Heineken

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on‑trade and off‑trade channels as well as e‑commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.