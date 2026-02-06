Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $32.44 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Natera were worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Natera by 59.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Natera by 256.8% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $256.36.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $378,232.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,810,952.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total transaction of $830,285.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 178,081 shares in the company, valued at $41,140,272.62. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,899 shares of company stock worth $106,475,440. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Regulatory/catalyst: Natera submitted a PMA to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a potential pathway to a companion‑diagnostic revenue stream and better reimbursement/clinical adoption if approved.

Routine insider trims: Several non‑executive insiders (e.g., Solomon Moshkevich, John Fesko) sold modest, single‑digit percentages of their positions; these look like routine liquidity actions but add incremental supply.

Material CEO sale: CEO Steven Chapman sold 85,299 shares (~40% reduction) on Feb 2 for roughly $19.7M — a large, high‑visibility block that investors commonly view as a negative signal and that likely amplified downward pressure.

Additional executive selling: CEO Chapman sold another 4,725 shares (Feb 3) and CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares (Feb 3), further trimming insider ownership and reinforcing near‑term selling pressure.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

