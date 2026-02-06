Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3,014.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $163.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $183.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

