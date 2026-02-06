CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $2,972,392.20 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $2,972,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,083,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,934,943. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53.

On Monday, December 22nd, George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total transaction of $8,448,219.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $377.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.33, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.CrowdStrike's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to support cybersecurity transformation in Saudi Arabia — a potential multi-year commercial opportunity in a large market.

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike agreed to acquire SGNL for ~$740M to bolster identity security and counter AI-powered threats — strategic product expansion that supports cross-sell of identity and cloud security but could weigh on near-term cash/earnings.

Positive Sentiment: Some outlets (contrarian buys) are framing the pullback as an opportunity — CNBC highlighted CrowdStrike as unfairly caught in a broader software sell-off, which could attract value-minded buyers.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst notes are debating valuation vs. growth — several pieces run a valuation check and outline why long-term ARR/cross-sell are supportive, but they also flag that multiples look rich versus near-term growth deceleration.

Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (Jim Cramer coverage) note institutional buying in some trusts and highlight both panic selling and long-term software demand — mixed signals for near-term flows.

Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven selling: several wires note CrowdStrike is being sold harder than the market, contributing to today's sharp down move as momentum and headline flows amplify price action.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and bearish takes: Zacks cut coverage to a more negative stance (cited in multiple feeds), and opinion pieces highlight a >20% pullback from the 52-week high and valuation risk, pressuring sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: filings show CEO and CFO stock sales (disclosed Form 4 filings), which investors often view negatively during a sell-off even if small relative to holdings.

Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector pressure and technical signals: analyst write-ups argue a "floor test" after a competitor upgrade and a 3‑month ~22% slide reflect investor rotation out of high-multiple software names, adding selling momentum.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Articles

