Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) EVP Sells $2,445,400.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMT opened at $126.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $129.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

