Insider Selling: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $3,076,237.59 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 18th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 865 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $71,509.55.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 71.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 407.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.66.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

