M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $62.88. 34,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of M-tron Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M-tron Industries has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

M-tron Industries Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $184.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPTI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M-tron Industries

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc (NYSE American: MPTI) is a designer and manufacturer of high‐performance electromechanical motion control and power transmission systems. The company specializes in the development of precision motors, digital servo controllers, and rotary electrical interfaces that enable smooth, reliable operation in demanding environments. Its core offerings include frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, multi‐circuit slip ring assemblies, and custom motor/controller packages tailored to specific customer requirements.

These products serve a diverse array of end markets, including defense and aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, and energy generation.

