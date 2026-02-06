Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 139,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282,639.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $378,232.03.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,200 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total transaction of $285,192.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,013 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total transaction of $243,656.89.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 293 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $68,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,447,141.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,951 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total value of $675,631.45.

On Friday, December 12th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total value of $1,082,725.92.

On Monday, December 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.15, for a total value of $714,450.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.75. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/catalyst: Natera submitted a PMA to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a potential pathway to a companion‑diagnostic revenue stream and better reimbursement/clinical adoption if approved. Natera files Signatera CDx PMA (Zacks)

Regulatory/catalyst: Natera submitted a PMA to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a potential pathway to a companion‑diagnostic revenue stream and better reimbursement/clinical adoption if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Routine insider trims: Several non‑executive insiders (e.g., Solomon Moshkevich, John Fesko) sold modest, single‑digit percentages of their positions; these look like routine liquidity actions but add incremental supply. InsiderTrades report on recent sales

Routine insider trims: Several non‑executive insiders (e.g., Solomon Moshkevich, John Fesko) sold modest, single‑digit percentages of their positions; these look like routine liquidity actions but add incremental supply. Negative Sentiment: Material CEO sale: CEO Steven Chapman sold 85,299 shares (~40% reduction) on Feb 2 for roughly $19.7M — a large, high‑visibility block that investors commonly view as a negative signal and that likely amplified downward pressure. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Material CEO sale: CEO Steven Chapman sold 85,299 shares (~40% reduction) on Feb 2 for roughly $19.7M — a large, high‑visibility block that investors commonly view as a negative signal and that likely amplified downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional executive selling: CEO Chapman sold another 4,725 shares (Feb 3) and CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares (Feb 3), further trimming insider ownership and reinforcing near‑term selling pressure. CEO additional Form 4 CFO Form 4 (SEC)

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Natera by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

