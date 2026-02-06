Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $74.86 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after buying an additional 6,868,459 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company’s long-term story. PR: Q4 results

Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company’s long-term story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still mostly constructive: Many firms kept buy/overweight ratings and continue to model meaningful upside even after trimming forecasts — that backing can attract buyers after the drop. Benzinga: analysts cutting forecasts

Analysts still mostly constructive: Many firms kept buy/overweight ratings and continue to model meaningful upside even after trimming forecasts — that backing can attract buyers after the drop. Neutral Sentiment: Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. TipRanks: board departure

Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers’ hedging. Barchart: options activity

Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers’ hedging. Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Reuters: cautious outlook

Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Benzinga: PT cuts

Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Negative Sentiment: New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Newsfile: securities probe

New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider sale disclosed (large block sold in early Feb.) — raises near‑term sentiment concerns even if not unusual for executives. SEC filing: insider sale

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.