Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.32.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $4,826,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company’s long-term story. PR: Q4 results

Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company’s long-term story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still mostly constructive: Many firms kept buy/overweight ratings and continue to model meaningful upside even after trimming forecasts — that backing can attract buyers after the drop. Benzinga: analysts cutting forecasts

Analysts still mostly constructive: Many firms kept buy/overweight ratings and continue to model meaningful upside even after trimming forecasts — that backing can attract buyers after the drop. Neutral Sentiment: Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. TipRanks: board departure

Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers’ hedging. Barchart: options activity

Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers’ hedging. Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Reuters: cautious outlook

Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Benzinga: PT cuts

Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Negative Sentiment: New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Newsfile: securities probe

New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider sale disclosed (large block sold in early Feb.) — raises near‑term sentiment concerns even if not unusual for executives. SEC filing: insider sale

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

