Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.72.

Shares of UBER opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Munro Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $96,294,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

