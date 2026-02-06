Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCI. New Street Research downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,769,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,200,406,000 after buying an additional 386,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,728,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,587,000 after acquiring an additional 266,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,437,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,185,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,876,000 after purchasing an additional 177,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $629,431,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

