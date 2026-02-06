Todd Hannigan Acquires 159,333 Shares of IperionX (ASX:IPX) Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 159,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.79 per share, with a total value of A$1,081,871.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States. The company also produces titanium products made from scrap titanium at industrial pilot facility in Utah, United States. It operates titanium business to support various industries, including consumer electronics, aerospace, space, defense, medical, bicycles, additive manufacturing, hydrogen, and automotive.

