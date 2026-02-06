Todd Hannigan Acquires 159,333 Shares of IperionX (ASX:IPX) Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 159,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.79 per share, with a total value of A$1,081,871.07.
IperionX Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
About IperionX
