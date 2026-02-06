John Fesko Sells 3,594 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total value of $830,285.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 178,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,140,272.62. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, John Fesko sold 928 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total value of $220,548.48.

On Tuesday, January 27th, John Fesko sold 784 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total transaction of $188,575.52.

On Wednesday, January 21st, John Fesko sold 339 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $79,665.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, John Fesko sold 17,806 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $4,179,780.44.

Natera Trading Down 4.1%

NTRA stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $256.36.

Key Headlines Impacting Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/catalyst: Natera submitted a PMA to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a potential pathway to a companion‑diagnostic revenue stream and better reimbursement/clinical adoption if approved. Natera files Signatera CDx PMA (Zacks)

Regulatory/catalyst: Natera submitted a PMA to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a potential pathway to a companion‑diagnostic revenue stream and better reimbursement/clinical adoption if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Routine insider trims: Several non‑executive insiders (e.g., Solomon Moshkevich, John Fesko) sold modest, single‑digit percentages of their positions; these look like routine liquidity actions but add incremental supply. InsiderTrades report on recent sales

Routine insider trims: Several non‑executive insiders (e.g., Solomon Moshkevich, John Fesko) sold modest, single‑digit percentages of their positions; these look like routine liquidity actions but add incremental supply. Negative Sentiment: Material CEO sale: CEO Steven Chapman sold 85,299 shares (~40% reduction) on Feb 2 for roughly $19.7M — a large, high‑visibility block that investors commonly view as a negative signal and that likely amplified downward pressure. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Material CEO sale: CEO Steven Chapman sold 85,299 shares (~40% reduction) on Feb 2 for roughly $19.7M — a large, high‑visibility block that investors commonly view as a negative signal and that likely amplified downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional executive selling: CEO Chapman sold another 4,725 shares (Feb 3) and CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares (Feb 3), further trimming insider ownership and reinforcing near‑term selling pressure. CEO additional Form 4 CFO Form 4 (SEC)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Natera from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Stories

