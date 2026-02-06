Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of CCI opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $629,431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3,051.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,155 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 591.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,471,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,437,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

