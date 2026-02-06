Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.84.

CTVA stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corteva has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Corteva by 118.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target to $89 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling sizable upside from current levels and supporting bullish investor views. RBC raises price target

RBC raised its price target to $89 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling sizable upside from current levels and supporting bullish investor views. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $3.45–$3.70 (above Street consensus ~3.23) and the company highlighted record free cash flow and a strong second half, which underpin longer‑term earnings visibility. Guidance and metrics Earnings highlights

Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $3.45–$3.70 (above Street consensus ~3.23) and the company highlighted record free cash flow and a strong second half, which underpin longer‑term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed across the sector, with some firms more cautious and others bullish — adding to day‑to‑day volatility as investors weigh differing valuations and demand outlooks. Conflicting analyst sentiments

Analyst views are mixed across the sector, with some firms more cautious and others bullish — adding to day‑to‑day volatility as investors weigh differing valuations and demand outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the call transcript are available; they show operational detail that investors will parse (product mix, regional timing) — useful for medium‑term positioning but containing both upside and downside signals. Earnings transcript

Full earnings materials and the call transcript are available; they show operational detail that investors will parse (product mix, regional timing) — useful for medium‑term positioning but containing both upside and downside signals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded CTVA from “overweight” to “neutral,” citing limited valuation upside despite raising its target slightly to $77 — a headline catalyst for selling pressure. JPMorgan downgrade

JPMorgan downgraded CTVA from “overweight” to “neutral,” citing limited valuation upside despite raising its target slightly to $77 — a headline catalyst for selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Corteva missed Q4 revenue expectations as seasonal timing shifts and weaker crop protection/seed demand weighed, and the company reported a wider loss after hours — immediate negative for near‑term sentiment and the main driver of the intraday drop. Revenue miss article After-hours reaction

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

