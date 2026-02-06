Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Shares Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.5611. 68,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 36,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Geodrill Stock Down 6.9%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited is a Ghana-based contract drilling services company catering to mineral exploration and resource development projects in West and Central Africa. The company offers a full suite of drilling solutions, including reverse circulation, diamond core, percussion and wireline logging methods. These capabilities enable Geodrill to generate critical data on mineralisation attributes such as grade, continuity and structural orientation for its mining industry clients.
Established in 2004 and headquartered in Accra, Geodrill has developed operations across multiple jurisdictions, including Burkina Faso, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
