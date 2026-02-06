Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $542,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $4,684,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $2,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $308.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $310.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

