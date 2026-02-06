Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 7,580 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 777.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $152.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $181 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly ~23% upside from current levels — a bullish analyst signal that can support further buying. Benzinga

Company earnings call and transcripts highlighted resilient growth and improving operating income versus prior year, reinforcing management’s message that core business metrics remain healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life reported Q4 net operating income of $3.39 per diluted share (versus $3.14 a year ago) and revenue of $1.52B (+3.6% YoY). The results show year‑over‑year improvement but were slightly off Wall Street estimates. PR Newswire Release

Globe Life reported Q4 net operating income of $3.39 per diluted share (versus $3.14 a year ago) and revenue of $1.52B (+3.6% YoY). The results show year‑over‑year improvement but were slightly off Wall Street estimates. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus by ~$0.05 ($3.39 vs $3.44) and revenue narrowly trailed estimates — items that can temper upside after the initial reaction. Zacks: Earnings & Revenues Lag

Q4 EPS missed consensus by ~$0.05 ($3.39 vs $3.44) and revenue narrowly trailed estimates — items that can temper upside after the initial reaction. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $14.95–$15.65, which sits around (and slightly below) consensus (~$15.03) — a modestly cautious guide that could limit upside if investors were expecting a higher midpoint. MarketBeat: Q4 Results & Guidance

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,317,092.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,943.24. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

