Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $323,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 53.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $927,884.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,096 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,999.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,350. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

