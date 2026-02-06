U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32. 37,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 14,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of U Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U Power stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report) by 3,943.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the quarter. U Power accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.44% of U Power worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

