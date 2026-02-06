Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Shares Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.8771 and last traded at $0.8771. Approximately 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0731.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, commonly known as Heidelberg, is a German engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of printing and finishing equipment. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, the company has established itself as a global leader in offset printing presses, digital printing systems and postpress solutions. Over its long history, Heidelberg has been at the forefront of printing innovation, developing technologies that cater to commercial, packaging and label printing markets.

The company’s core product portfolio includes a range of sheetfed and web offset presses, digital color and monochrome printers, as well as automated postpress equipment such as folding machines, automated die cutters, perfect binders and coating units.

