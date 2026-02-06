Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.60 and last traded at GBX 118.60. 56,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 937,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VANQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 120 to GBX 140 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.93. The stock has a market cap of £303.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Oliver Laird sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111, for a total value of £14,430. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We’re Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop.

