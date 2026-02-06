Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Stock Price Down 14.4% – Time to Sell?

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 523,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 331,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Western Alaska Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.72.

Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

