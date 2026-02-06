WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.1650. Approximately 1,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WuXi AppTec to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WuXi AppTec presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

WuXi AppTec is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2000, the company provides end-to-end solutions that span drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Its offerings enable customers to accelerate the research and development process for small molecules, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as medical devices.

Key services include chemistry and biology discovery support, preclinical safety assessment, analytical and formulation development, clinical manufacturing, large-scale biomanufacturing, and quality testing.

