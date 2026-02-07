Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €365.45 and traded as high as €388.90. Allianz shares last traded at €384.00, with a volume of 472,613 shares traded.

Allianz Stock Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €380.16 and its 200-day moving average is €365.45.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products.

