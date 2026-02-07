Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.95 and traded as high as €9.14. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €8.98, with a volume of 2,750,852 shares changing hands.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Its Logistics segment offers airfreight container management, urgent shipments, and customs clearance services; and e-commerce solutions. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, government, armed forces, and airlines.

