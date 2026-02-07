Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Exxaro Resources Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited is a South African diversified resources company headquartered in Pretoria. It is one of the country’s leading coal producers, with operations spanning both thermal and metallurgical coal. Beyond coal, Exxaro’s portfolio includes heavy mineral sands, from which it extracts titanium dioxide feedstocks and zircon, and it is increasingly investing in renewable energy projects to complement its traditional mining activities.

The company’s mining operations are located primarily in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape provinces, where it supplies coal to domestic power utilities and industrial customers.

