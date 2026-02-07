McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.26 and traded as high as C$3.27. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 16,955 shares traded.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.26.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.83 million for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 10.13%. Analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global is transforming well construction using automation and machine learning to maximize wellbore integrity and collect precise connection data critical to the global energy industry. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates and operates internationally in more than 50 countries through a combination of direct sales and key distributors. Throughout McCoy’s 100-year history, it has proudly called Edmonton, Alberta, Canada its corporate headquarters.

