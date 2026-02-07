Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $15.68. Luxfer shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 103,966 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $414.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.
Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR), is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.
Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.
