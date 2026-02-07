Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $15.68. Luxfer shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 103,966 shares.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $414.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

About Luxfer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Luxfer by 18.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after buying an additional 258,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,589,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 180,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR), is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.