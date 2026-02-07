Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $16.25. Movano shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 455,181 shares traded.

Movano News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Movano this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad US equity strength lifted risk appetite today, which tends to help small-cap and speculative tech/health names like Movano. This market rebound is the clearest near-term technical catalyst supporting MOVE’s uptick. U.S. Stocks Showing Strong Move Back To The Upside

Broad US equity strength lifted risk appetite today, which tends to help small-cap and speculative tech/health names like Movano. This market rebound is the clearest near-term technical catalyst supporting MOVE’s uptick. Neutral Sentiment: Crypto volatility continues (Bitcoin slipping below key levels); that can bleed into sentiment for risk assets but is not a direct driver for Movano’s business. The impact on MOVE is mixed and likely secondary. Bitcoin Price Falls Below $70,000

Crypto volatility continues (Bitcoin slipping below key levels); that can bleed into sentiment for risk assets but is not a direct driver for Movano’s business. The impact on MOVE is mixed and likely secondary. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional crypto flows were active (e.g., Marathon moving BTC into custodial wallets). This is notable for market structure but remains peripheral to Movano’s fundamentals. Marathon Digital Moves 1,318 BTC to Institutional Wallets

Large institutional crypto flows were active (e.g., Marathon moving BTC into custodial wallets). This is notable for market structure but remains peripheral to Movano’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Company-specific fundamentals remain mixed: Movano’s Nov. quarter showed an EPS beat versus very negative expectations but revenue was far below analyst estimates. With a market cap near the low millions and average daily volume much higher than today’s trading, price moves can be driven more by liquidity and sentiment than by fundamentals. (Background company data)

Company-specific fundamentals remain mixed: Movano’s Nov. quarter showed an EPS beat versus very negative expectations but revenue was far below analyst estimates. With a market cap near the low millions and average daily volume much higher than today’s trading, price moves can be driven more by liquidity and sentiment than by fundamentals. (Background company data) Negative Sentiment: Recent sessions of tech weakness and a Nasdaq pullback (earlier this week) are a countervailing risk — if growth/tech sentiment deteriorates again, small speculative names like MOVE can give back gains quickly. U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Lower Amid Continued Tech Weakness

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Movano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Movano Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.00) by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Movano had a negative return on equity of 647.91% and a negative net margin of 3,409.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Mastrototaro sold 33,069 shares of Movano stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $687,835.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,171.20. This trade represents a 37.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cogan sold 28,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $597,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,273.12. This trade represents a 32.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,933. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Movano

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.94% of Movano at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

