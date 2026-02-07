Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.33. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 25,550 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.26 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related. The Commodity Information includes the business-to-business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are agriculture, energy and mining-related.

