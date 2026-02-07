Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2026

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGAGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

Giga-tronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Giga-tronics Inc is a specialized designer and manufacturer of radio frequency (RF) and microwave test and measurement instrumentation. The company develops a broad range of electronic test equipment, including signal generators, frequency synthesizers, microwave amplifiers, power meters, attenuators and couplers. Its products are engineered to support frequency ranges from low RF up to millimeter-wave bands, enabling precise measurement and characterization of RF components and systems.

The company’s instruments are widely used in aerospace and defense sectors for radar, electronic warfare and communication system testing.

