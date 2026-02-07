Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €87.41 and traded as high as €90.92. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €88.94, with a volume of 1,295,029 shares traded.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.41.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories.

