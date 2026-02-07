Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.57. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 28,740 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Maritime has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

